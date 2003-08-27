Is phototherapy to treat psoriasis available in India?

Answered by: |

Q: Where in India can I get phototherapy treatment for psoriasis?

A:Phototherapy is available at a lot of places now. I do not know where you are based but if you are based in Delhi, you may like to visit the AIIMS where we had started phototherapy for psoriasis a long time back. Most other places in this country use it in the treatment of Leucoderma. I am sure there are several private clinics around the country where this facility will be available. It should not be difficult to locate it in a place close to where you live, assuming that you live in a reasonable sized town.