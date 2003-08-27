Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Is phototherapy to treat psoriasis available in India?

Is phototherapy to treat psoriasis available in India?

 Answered by:      | 

Q: Where in India can I get phototherapy treatment for psoriasis?

A:Phototherapy is available at a lot of places now. I do not know where you are based but if you are based in Delhi, you may like to visit the AIIMS where we had started phototherapy for psoriasis a long time back. Most other places in this country use it in the treatment of Leucoderma. I am sure there are several private clinics around the country where this facility will be available. It should not be difficult to locate it in a place close to where you live, assuming that you live in a reasonable sized town.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES