How to remove hair around the groin?

Answered by: Prof (Dr) DM Thappa | Associate Professor and Head,

Dermatology and STD Department, JIPMER,

Pondicherry



Q: I am a 29 year old unmarried man. I want to remove the hairs of my penis. Is there any product available in the market? If I use those products to remove the hairs, will I get any side-effects?

A:A number of temporary hair removal products are available which are chemical in nature and have potential to produce allergy. Best way to deal with the problem is to trim the hair with scissors. Shaving the area makes it uncomfortable later on.