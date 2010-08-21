Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » How can perianal abscess be completely treated?

How can perianal abscess be completely treated?

 Answered by:  Prof Suneet Sood    |  Consultant Surgeon,
Malaysia

Q: I am a 21 years old male with a problem of recurrent perianal abscess. I developed this problem two years back and was operated upon. It took me five months to recover completely. A few days back, I developed the same problem and was operated upon again. Please tell me if there is any precautionary medicine to prevent post operation complications. I also feel a lot of pain. How can perianal abscess be completely treated?

A:The development of one abscess does not mean that another cannot occur. In general, if you maintain local hygiene, the chances of developing a perianal abscess are low.

Fistula: Note that there is a condition known as fistula in ano. If you have a fistula in ano, it may turn into a perianal abscess which needs operating urgently. After the abscess heals, the fistula will need its own operation. If you healed completely after the first surgery, you probably had an abscess, and probably did not have a fistula. However, if you did not heal completely after the first operation, perhaps you have had a fistula all along. If you have a fistula, then there will be a small residual discharge after this operation as well. You will need treatment for fistula.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

You Will Be Surprised With The Weight Loss Results Of This Strategy: Know More

Delhi Air Quality Becomes Very Poor Again After Slight Relief

Magnesium Helps Maintain Optimum Vitamin D Levels: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES