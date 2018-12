Can mumps affect a man's fertility?

Q: Can mumps affect a man's fertility? In case a man becomes infertile due to mumps, is there any way to cure it?

A:Yes, mumps (a viral infection) can affect a man's fertility because of its effect on the testes (where sperms are manufactured). Chances of this happening are more if mumps occurs in early childhood or early teenage. If testes get atrophied, the condition can't be cured.