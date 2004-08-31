Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Can I take lemon, if I have acidity?

Can I take lemon, if I have acidity?

 Answered by:      | 

Q: Is lemon banned for acidity patients? What should they take instead? What are the best solutions for getting relief from obesity for persons who do not walk much and do exercises due to problem in legs? What can one do to reduce uric acid?

A:You may not need to avoid lemon if you have acidity or heart burn problem. Different people have different responses to food. Some people even get acidity after consuming milk or sweet food. If you think you do not have problem from lemon you may be able to consume it. For people who are not able to exercise, the best way to control their weight is by watching their diet. Try to have a balanced and low calorie diet because your body is not consuming enough calories due to lack of activity which may result in weight gain. Avoid high purine and high protein foods to reduce uric acids. These foods include: Alcohol, peas, mushrooms, cauliflower, spinach, seafood, red meat, etc.

RELATED FAQ

back to faq 

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored

Tips To Help Manage Diabetes During The Festive Season

 

Home Remedies

Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies
Have Any Itchy Forehead? Here Are The Possible Causes And Effective Home Remedies

................... Advertisement ...................

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Can Exposure To Cannabis Alter Genetic Profile Of Sperms?

Do Not Miss On Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Higher Omega-3 Levels May Help Boost Cognitive Skills In Elderly

Women, Dancing Can Improve Your Daily Functioning At Old Age: Here's How

Parents, Do Not Worry! Obese Kids Are As Smart As Their Leaner Peers; Study

Here's Another Reason To Eat Leafy Greens: Keeps Fatty Liver At Bay

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES
TRENDING DISEASES