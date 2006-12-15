Home » Frequently asked Questions on Health » Can a person with obstructive azoospermia have normal sex?

Can a person with obstructive azoospermia have normal sex?

Q: What is the future regarding maintaining normal sexual health for men having obstructive azoospermia?

A:A person having obstructive azoospermia can have a normal sexual life.

