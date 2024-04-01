Zinc-Rich Foods For Better Health

Image Credit: Pexels
Incorporating zinc-rich foods into the diet is important for overall health. It plays a crucial role in various bodily functions including immune function, wound healing, DNA synthesis and reproductive health.
Zinc is naturally present in several foods. Read on to know some zinc-rich foods that you can easily add to your diet.
Bajra or pearl millet can be consumed as a grain/seed or ground into flour. It can offer you protein, fibre and other essential vitamins and minerals, including zinc. During the summer season, you may not find bajra easily.
Nuts such as cashews, almonds and pine nuts are good sources of zinc, along with healthy fats, protein and other essential nutrients.
Dark chocolate contains zinc along with antioxidants like flavonoids, which have been linked to numerous health benefits including improved heart health and cognitive function.
Eggs are a good source of zinc as well as high-quality protein, vitamins and minerals. Include eggs in your diet by enjoying them boiled, scrambled, poached, or as part of dishes like omelettes or frittatas.
Dairy products like cheese and yogurt contain zinc, calcium, and protein, which are essential for bone health, immune function, and muscle repair.
Seeds can help increase your zinc intake. Some seeds like hemp, pumpkin, squash, and sesame seeds contain significant amounts of zinc.
