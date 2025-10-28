Yoga Poses To Manage Bloating

Image Credit: Unsplash
Yoga helps release trapped gas, enhances blood circulation in the abdomen, and promotes gentle movement of the digestive organs. Poses that involve twisting or stretching can relieve pressure, improve digestion, and ease bloating discomfort naturally.
Image Credit: Unsplash
It helps release trapped gas and stimulates bowel movements for smoother digestion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Apanasana pose gently massages abdominal organs, relieving gas and constipation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Also known as bridge pose, opens up the abdomen, improves circulation, and strengthens core muscles.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Ardha Matsyendrasana is a twisting pose that detoxifies organs and enhances digestion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Balasana also known as child pose relaxes the body while reducing belly pressure and promoting gentle internal massage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Downward-facing dog improves blood flow and supports overall digestive health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Seated forward bend compresses abdominal organs, aiding digestion and reducing bloating.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: