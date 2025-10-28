Yoga Poses To Manage Bloating

Yoga helps release trapped gas, enhances blood circulation in the abdomen, and promotes gentle movement of the digestive organs. Poses that involve twisting or stretching can relieve pressure, improve digestion, and ease bloating discomfort naturally.

Pawanmuktasana 

It helps release trapped gas and stimulates bowel movements for smoother digestion.

Apanasana

Apanasana pose gently massages abdominal organs, relieving gas and constipation.

Setu Bandhasana  

Also known as bridge pose, opens up the abdomen, improves circulation, and strengthens core muscles.

Ardha Matsyendrasana 

Ardha Matsyendrasana is a twisting pose that detoxifies organs and enhances digestion.

Balasana

Balasana also known as child pose relaxes the body while reducing belly pressure and promoting gentle internal massage.

Adho Mukha Svanasana 

Downward-facing dog improves blood flow and supports overall digestive health.

Paschimottanasana

Seated forward bend compresses abdominal organs, aiding digestion and reducing bloating.

