Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health

Image Credit: Pexels
With mounting anxiety, depression and other mental disorders, yoga is an effective method that can help boost your mental health.
Image Credit: Pexels
Meditation helps you focus on your breathing and leaves a calming effect on your mind. Sit in a relaxing position and breathe deep devoid of thoughts.
Video Credit: Pexels
This yoga pose improves blood flow to the brain and helps in relieving anxiety, fatigue and stress. It also helps in strengthening your abdominal muscles.
Image Credit: Pexels
This yoga pose helps in building a tranquil state of mind. It can help those with depression and anxiety. Tree pose can also improve immunity and stamina
Video Credit: Pexels
It is a well-known asana for improving digestion. The thunderbolt pose is also great for your mental well-being. This is also practiced as a meditation posture.
Image Credit: Pexels
This sequence of 12 yoga postures boosts both mental and physical health. Do surya namaskar daily and stay stress-free.
Image Credit: Pexels
This posture allows you to rest your forehead on the ground which improves your sense of balance, concentration and co-ordination.
Image Credit: Pexels
This might look like the simplest yoga pose but it can quite challenging to lie down with a clear mind. Corpse pose offers total relaxation to your mind and body.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
likethis check out: