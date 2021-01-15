Yoga Asanas To Boost Mental Health

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

With mounting anxiety, depression and other mental disorders, yoga is an effective method that can help boost your mental health.

Image Credit: Pexels

Meditation

Meditation helps you focus on your breathing and leaves a calming effect on your mind. Sit in a relaxing position and breathe deep devoid of thoughts.

Video Credit: Pexels

forward bends

This yoga pose improves blood flow to the brain and helps in relieving anxiety, fatigue and stress. It also helps in strengthening your abdominal muscles.

Image Credit: Pexels

Tree pose

This yoga pose helps in building a tranquil state of mind. It can help those with depression and anxiety. Tree pose can also improve immunity and stamina

Video Credit: Pexels

Thunderbolt pose

It is a well-known asana for improving digestion. The thunderbolt pose is also great for your mental well-being. This is also practiced as a meditation posture.

Image Credit: Pexels

Sun Salutation

This sequence of 12 yoga postures boosts both mental and physical health. Do surya namaskar daily and stay stress-free. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Child pose

This posture allows you to rest your forehead on the ground which improves your sense of balance, concentration and co-ordination. 

Image Credit: Pexels

Corpse pose

This might look like the simplest yoga pose but it can quite challenging to lie down with a clear mind. Corpse pose offers total relaxation to your mind and body.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
likethis check out:
doctor.ndtv.com