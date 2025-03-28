Yoga Poses For Your Summer Routines

Introduction

Stay cool and fit this summer with refreshing yoga poses. These asanas will help you stay energised and beat the heat.

Shitali Pranayama

A breathing technique that cools down the body and reduces stress.

Tadasana

Improves posture, enhances circulation, and boosts energy levels.

Trikonasana

Stretches the body and enhances flexibility while keeping you refreshed.

Setu Bandhasana

Opens up the chest, improves digestion, and helps in relaxation.

Balasana

A calming posture that relieves tension and cools the body.

Viparita Karani

Reduces swelling, improves circulation, and cools down the nervous system.

Shavasana

Relaxes the body and mind, helping in heat regulation.

Ardha Matsyendrasana

Aids digestion and detoxification, keeping the body refreshed in summer.

