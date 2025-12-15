Yoga Poses For Winter Indigestion

Winter often slows digestion due to reduced physical activity and heavier meals, and practising gentle yoga poses can help stimulate gut movement and ease bloating and discomfort.

Pawanmuktasana 

Wind-Relieving Pose helps release trapped gas and reduces bloating after meals.

Vajrasana 

Vajrasana also known as Thunderbolt Pose improves digestion when practised for a few minutes after eating.

Malasana 

Yogic Squat stimulates abdominal organs and supports healthy bowel movement.

Bhujangasana 

Cobra Pose encourages digestive fire and helps relieve sluggish digestion.

Balasana

Child's Pose relaxes the gut and helps relieve abdominal discomfort.

Setu Bandhasana 

Bridge Pose improves circulation to digestive organs and eases indigestion.

Uttanasana 

Standing Forward Bend stimulates digestion and helps relieve heaviness in the stomach.

