Yoga Poses For Winter Indigestion

Winter often slows digestion due to reduced physical activity and heavier meals, and practising gentle yoga poses can help stimulate gut movement and ease bloating and discomfort.
Wind-Relieving Pose helps release trapped gas and reduces bloating after meals.
Vajrasana also known as Thunderbolt Pose improves digestion when practised for a few minutes after eating.
Yogic Squat stimulates abdominal organs and supports healthy bowel movement.
Cobra Pose encourages digestive fire and helps relieve sluggish digestion.
Child's Pose relaxes the gut and helps relieve abdominal discomfort.
Bridge Pose improves circulation to digestive organs and eases indigestion.
Standing Forward Bend stimulates digestion and helps relieve heaviness in the stomach.
