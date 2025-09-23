Yoga Health Benefits For Senior Citizens

Image Credit: Unsplash
Yoga originated in India over 10,000 years ago. Scientifically-backed, yoga is encouraged for all age groups as it not only boosts physical health but also improve mental and emotional health. Simpler asanas can do wonders for seniors as they are easy to perform and provide array of benefits. Here are some benefits of yoga for senior citizens.
Seniors often experience joint pain and stiffness due to old age. Yoga can help by reducing inflammation and swelling.
Your heart needs extra care as you grow old. Yoga help reduce high blood pressure, cholesterol levels and heart rate. It also reduces risk of other CVDs.
Ageing can increase chronic pain in various body parts. Slow and steady movements through yoga can help relive these pains.
With age, one might experience difficulty breathing = lack of oxygen which worsens health. Yoga can help improve via breathing exercises.
As you may know, stress can increase risk of various chronic diseases. Yoga creates a calm space that can help.
Poor sleep is a common issue in seniors. Yoga can improve not only quantity but also quality of sleep in seniors.
Besides reducing stress, yoga is proven to improve mental health. Yoga can benefit seniors by reducing anxiety and depression risk.
