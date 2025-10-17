Yoga Benefits On Skin

Image Credit: Unsplash


Yoga is good for skin health because it improves blood circulation, reduces stress, balances hormones, and helps flush out toxins naturally. Regular practice can give skin a healthy glow, reduce acne, and slow down signs of ageing. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Improves blood circulation

Asanas like Sarvangasana and Bhujangasana enhance oxygen supply to skin cells, giving a natural glow.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduces stress breakouts

Deep breathing and meditation lower cortisol levels, reducing stress-related acne and dullness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Detoxifies the body

Twisting poses help eliminate toxins, cleansing the system and preventing skin issues like pimples.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Balances hormones

Yoga regulates endocrine function, which can reduce hormonal acne and uneven skin tone.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Slows premature ageing

Regular practice increases collagen production, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Enhances sleep quality

Yoga improves rest, and good sleep naturally promotes skin repair and rejuvenation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduces inflammation

Yoga's calming effect lowers inflammation, soothing skin conditions like eczema or redness.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com