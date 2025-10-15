Yoga Benefits On Season Change

Image Credit: Unsplash
Yoga can be very healthy during winter, when the cold makes us stiff and lowers energy. It keeps the body warm, improves circulation, and boosts immunity. Practicing yoga as seasons shift helps balance mood, digestion, and overall wellness.
Yoga poses boost circulation, keeping hands and feet warmer. This helps combat stiffness and cold-related discomfort.
Breathing exercises and asanas support lung health. They enhance the body's defence against seasonal colds and flu.
Cold and transitioning weather can make joints rigid. Regular yoga maintains mobility and prevents winter stiffness.
Short daylight hours can make you sluggish. Yoga revitalises the body and helps fight winter fatigue.
Season change can bring mood dips for some. Yoga reduces stress and promotes a calmer, happier mind.
Cold weather slows digestion for many. Yoga twists and breathing help keep metabolism active.
Less outdoor activity in winter may cause weight gain. Yoga burns calories while keeping the body toned.
