Yoga Asanas For Fresh Winter Mornings

Cold winter mornings can leave the body feeling stiff, sluggish and low on energy; practising a few simple yoga asanas after waking up helps warm the muscles, improve circulation, ease joint stiffness and set a calm, focused tone for the day.

Surya Namaskar

A complete body flow that generates internal heat, boosts circulation and gently wakes up stiff winter muscles.

Bhujangasana

Opens up the chest and lungs, countering shallow breathing and tightness common in cold weather.

Adho Mukha Svanasana

Enhances blood flow, stretches the hamstrings and shoulders, and reduces morning stiffness.

Uttanasana

Relieves back and neck tension while improving digestion and circulation in colder mornings.

Vrikshasana

Improves balance and focus while gently activating leg and core muscles.

Setu Bandhasana

Warms up the spine, strengthens the lower back and supports better breathing.

Balasana 

Calms the nervous system, eases stiffness and prepares the body and mind for the day ahead.

