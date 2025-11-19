Yoga Asanas For Back Pain

Back pain is now a routine problem for many, thanks to long desk hours, poor posture, and stress. Gentle yoga stretches can help loosen tight muscles, improve spinal flexibility, and offer natural relief.

Cat-cow

This flowing movement warms up the spine, reduces stiffness, and improves mobility. Great for easing morning tightness.

Child's pose 

A restorative pose that gently stretches the lower back and hips. Helps release tension after long hours of sitting.

Cobra pose 

Opens the chest and strengthens the spine. Useful for countering slouching and correcting posture.

Bridge pose

Engages the back, glutes, and core while improving spinal alignment. Helps reduce lower-back strain.

Downward dog

Lengthens the spine and stretches the hamstrings, which often contribute to back pain. Also boosts circulation.

Knees-to-chest 

Gently releases pressure from the lower back and relaxes tight muscles. Also aids digestion.

Seated forward bend 

Stretches the entire back line of the body and helps reduce stiffness and improves flexibility.

