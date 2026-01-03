Worst Ways To Have Winter Desi Superfoods

Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter desi superfoods like gajar, peanuts, til, makhana and sarson are packed with nutrition, but how they are cooked, combined, or portioned can quietly turn them into calorie bombs and cancel out their health benefits.
Overloading gajar halwa with ghee & sugar turns a vitamin-rich winter carrot into a high-calorie dessert with little metabolic benefit.
Consuming til laddoos daily without portion control as sesame is nutrient-dense but extremely calorie-rich when mixed with jaggery.
Adds unnecessary fat to an otherwise light, weight-friendly winter snack.
Cooking sarson ka saag with excess butter or makhan causes the greens to lose their weight-loss advantage.
Drinking fresh fruit or vegetable juices instead of eating them whole removes fibre and spikes calorie intake without satiety.
Pairing winter superfoods with refined carbs, Combining healthy foods with maida or white rice increases glycemic load.
Assuming ‘desi' means unlimited, traditional foods can lead to weight gain when overeaten.
