Worst Ways To Have Winter Desi Superfoods

Winter desi superfoods like gajar, peanuts, til, makhana and sarson are packed with nutrition, but how they are cooked, combined, or portioned can quietly turn them into calorie bombs and cancel out their health benefits.

Carrot for gajar halwa

Overloading gajar halwa with ghee & sugar turns a vitamin-rich winter carrot into a high-calorie dessert with little metabolic benefit.

Overeating til laddoos

Consuming til laddoos daily without portion control as sesame is nutrient-dense but extremely calorie-rich when mixed with jaggery.

Frying makhana instead of dry roasting 

Adds unnecessary fat to an otherwise light, weight-friendly winter snack.

Sarson ka saag with butter

Cooking sarson ka saag with excess butter or makhan causes the greens to lose their weight-loss advantage.

Juices in instead of whole

Drinking fresh fruit or vegetable juices instead of eating them whole removes fibre and spikes calorie intake without satiety.

Pairing with refined carbs

Pairing winter superfoods with refined carbs, Combining healthy foods with maida or white rice increases glycemic load.

Overeating desi winter foods

Assuming ‘desi' means unlimited, traditional foods can lead to weight gain when overeaten.

