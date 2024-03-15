Worst Foods To Eat After A Workout

Image Credit: Pexels
Certain foods may not be ideal choices for post-workout meals. Continue reading as we share a list of foods you should avoid post-workout.
Fried foods can be hard to digest. They are also loaded with unhealthy fats. Choose fresh and wholesome foods instead.
Sugary cereals have high sugar content that can lead to an energy crash after an initial spike in blood sugar. Whole-grain cereal with added protein can help provide sustained energy.
Spicy foods may cause digestive discomfort and heartburn. Choose milder seasonings and spices for post-workout meals.
These foods are high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and low in essential nutrients. Highly-processed foods are also harmful to your health in more ways than one.
Drinks with high sugar content contain empty calories without providing essential nutrients. Water, coconut water, or a protein shake with water or low-fat milk are encouraged instead.
Raw vegetables can potentially cause bloating. Cooking can make them easier to digest. Include cooked or steamed vegetables for better digestion.
The high sugar content in sports drinks make them unfit for post-workout meals. For glucose replacement you can reach for coconut water or a healthy smoothie/shake.
