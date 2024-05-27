Worst Foods For Diabetics In Summer

Image Credit: Pexels
Certain foods can be particularly detrimental for diabetics during the summer. These foods can cause rapid spikes in blood glucose levels, making blood sugar management more challenging. Foods high in sodium can also exacerbate dehydration which is a common issue during hot weather.
Beverages like sodas, sweetened iced teas, and fruit punches are high in sugar and can cause rapid spikes in blood glucose levels.
These treats are high in sugar and fat, which can lead to increased blood sugar levels and weight gain.
Chips, pretzels, and other processed snacks are high in refined carbohydrates and sodium, which can affect blood sugar control and increase dehydration risk.
Fruits like mangoes, pineapples, and grapes have high natural sugar content, which can cause blood sugar spikes.
Many flavored yogurts are loaded with added sugars, making them a poor choice for blood sugar management. Choose plain Greek yogurt and add fresh fruit or a drizzle of honey if needed.
Cocktails, beers, and sweet wines contain high amounts of sugars and carbs, which can lead to erratic blood sugar levels.
These often contain high levels of sugar and can add unnecessary carbohydrates to grilled meats and vegetables.
