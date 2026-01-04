Worst Exercises For Your Knees

Image Credit: Unsplash
Knee joints take a lot of stress during daily movement and workouts, and certain exercises especially when done incorrectly or without adequate strength, can increase wear, pain, and injury risk rather than improving fitness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Excessive knee flexion and forward knee movement strain the joint cartilage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High-impact landings place sudden stress on the knee ligaments.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Repetitive impact on concrete increases knee joint load over time.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Letting the knee collapse inward during lunges with incorrect alignment raises injury risk.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Leg extensions with heavy weights isolate and overload the knee joint, increasing strain on the patella.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Full-depth pistol squats demand extreme knee stability that many people lack.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Repeated stair climbs or repetitive knee loading may worsen existing knee pain.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: