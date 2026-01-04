Worst Exercises For Your Knees

Knee joints take a lot of stress during daily movement and workouts, and certain exercises especially when done incorrectly or without adequate strength, can increase wear, pain, and injury risk rather than improving fitness.

Deep squats with poor form 

Excessive knee flexion and forward knee movement strain the joint cartilage.

Jump squats and box jumps 

High-impact landings place sudden stress on the knee ligaments.

Running on hard surfaces 

Repetitive impact on concrete increases knee joint load over time.

Lunges with incorrect alignment 

Letting the knee collapse inward during lunges with incorrect alignment raises injury risk.

Leg extensions with heavy weights 

Leg extensions with heavy weights isolate and overload the knee joint, increasing strain on the patella.

Full-depth pistol squats 

Full-depth pistol squats demand extreme knee stability that many people lack.

Stair climbing 

Repeated stair climbs or repetitive knee loading may worsen existing knee pain.

