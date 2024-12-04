Worried About Dull Skin During Wedding Season? Here Are 7 Things That Can Help You Glow

Introduction

With the wedding season around the corner, everyone wants radiant skin. Dullness can be caused by stress, pollution, or lack of care. These seven tips will help you achieve that coveted bridal glow.

Stay Hydrated

Drink 8–10 glasses of water daily to flush out toxins and keep your skin hydrated.

Exfoliate Regularly

Use a gentle scrub twice a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresh layer of skin.

Add Vitamin C

Include vitamin C-rich foods or serums to brighten skin tone and reduce pigmentation.

Moisturise Daily

Apply a hydrating moisturiser after cleansing to lock in moisture and keep skin soft.

Sunscreen 

Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen even in winter to protect against harmful UV rays.

Sleep Schedule

Get 7–8 hours of sleep every night to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate.

Face Masks

Try DIY masks with ingredients like honey, aloe vera, and turmeric for instant brightness.

