Worried About Dull Skin During Wedding Season? Here Are 7 Things That Can Help You Glow

With the wedding season around the corner, everyone wants radiant skin. Dullness can be caused by stress, pollution, or lack of care. These seven tips will help you achieve that coveted bridal glow.
Drink 8–10 glasses of water daily to flush out toxins and keep your skin hydrated.
Use a gentle scrub twice a week to remove dead skin cells and reveal a fresh layer of skin.
Include vitamin C-rich foods or serums to brighten skin tone and reduce pigmentation.
Apply a hydrating moisturiser after cleansing to lock in moisture and keep skin soft.
Apply SPF 30+ sunscreen even in winter to protect against harmful UV rays.
Get 7–8 hours of sleep every night to allow your skin to repair and rejuvenate.
Try DIY masks with ingredients like honey, aloe vera, and turmeric for instant brightness.
