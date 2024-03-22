Tips To Lower Your Risk Of Tuberculosis

Image Credit: Pexels
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis that primarily affects the lungs. It is a major public health problem worldwide.
World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed annually on March 24th to raise awareness about the global epidemic of TB. Here's a list of prevention tips that can help reduce TB risk.
Regular handwashing with soap and water, especially after coughing or sneezing, reduces the chances of spreading TB bacteria to others.
The Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine can help protect against TB. It helps reduce the risk of developing severe forms of TB, particularly in children.
Individuals at high risk of TB should undergo regular screening for TB infection to detect and treat cases early, preventing further transmission.
If diagnosed with latent TB infection or active TB, a full course of treatment as prescribed by a healthcare provider is essential to prevent the progression of the disease and reduce the risk of transmission to others.
Understanding your susceptibility to TB based on factors such as a weakened immune system, close contact with TB patients, or residing in high TB prevalence areas helps in taking necessary precautions.
If you have active TB or are in close contact with TB patients, wearing a mask can prevent the spread of bacteria through respiratory droplets.
