World Stroke Day: Prevention Tips

World Stroke Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the prevention, treatment, and recovery from stroke. A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, and every minute counts in saving brain function.

Manage diabetes smartly

Uncontrolled blood sugar damages blood vessels and increases stroke risk.

Quit smoking

Smoking doubles your stroke risk by thickening blood and narrowing arteries. Quitting, even after years, can significantly improve vascular health.

Heart-healthy diet

Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats like olive oil. Limit processed foods and trans fats to keep cholesterol levels under control.

Stay physically active

Just 30 minutes of brisk walking or light exercise most days helps maintain blood pressure, weight, and circulation, all key for stroke prevention.

Limit alcohol consumption

Heavy drinking raises blood pressure and can trigger irregular heart rhythms. Stick to moderate intake — or better yet, skip it altogether.

Watch your weight

Being overweight stresses your heart and increases risks of diabetes and hypertension. Small, consistent changes in diet and movement make a big difference.

Know the warning signs

Remember FAST: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech trouble, Time to call emergency. Acting quickly can save brain cells and lives.

