World Stroke Day: Prevention Tips

Image Credit: Unsplash
World Stroke Day is observed every year to raise awareness about the prevention, treatment, and recovery from stroke. A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, and every minute counts in saving brain function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Uncontrolled blood sugar damages blood vessels and increases stroke risk.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Smoking doubles your stroke risk by thickening blood and narrowing arteries. Quitting, even after years, can significantly improve vascular health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats like olive oil. Limit processed foods and trans fats to keep cholesterol levels under control.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Just 30 minutes of brisk walking or light exercise most days helps maintain blood pressure, weight, and circulation, all key for stroke prevention.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Heavy drinking raises blood pressure and can trigger irregular heart rhythms. Stick to moderate intake — or better yet, skip it altogether.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Being overweight stresses your heart and increases risks of diabetes and hypertension. Small, consistent changes in diet and movement make a big difference.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Remember FAST: Face drooping, Arm weakness, Speech trouble, Time to call emergency. Acting quickly can save brain cells and lives.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: