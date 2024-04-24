World Malaria Day: Tips To Stay Safe

Image Credit: Pexels
World Malaria Day is an international observance held annually on April 25th to raise awareness about malaria and to mobilise efforts to control and eliminate the disease.
Image Credit: Pexels
World Malaria Day was established by the WHO in 2007 to highlight the global burden of malaria. The theme for World Malaria Day 2024 is “Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world”
Image Credit: Pexels
Malaria symptoms typically include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Keep reading as we share some malaria prevention tips.
Image Credit: Pexels
Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so eliminate any sources of standing water around your home, such as in flower pots, buckets, or clogged gutters.
Image Credit: Pexels
If possible, stay indoors to prevent mosquito bites or use appropriate preventive measures if you need to be outside.
Image Credit: Pexels
Sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) helps prevent mosquito bites during the night.
Image Credit: Pexels
Use repellents or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin to repel mosquitoes. Apply it according to the manufacturer's instructions and reapply as directed, especially after swimming or sweating.
Image Credit: Pexels
Maintain a clean environment both indoors and outdoors to discourage mosquito breeding.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: