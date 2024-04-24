World Malaria Day: Tips To Stay Safe

Image Credit: Pexels

Introduction

World Malaria Day is an international observance held annually on April 25th to raise awareness about malaria and to mobilise efforts to control and eliminate the disease.

Image Credit: Pexels

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day was established by the WHO in 2007 to highlight the global burden of malaria. The theme for World Malaria Day 2024 is “Accelerating the fight against malaria for a more equitable world”

Image Credit: Pexels

Symptoms & Prevention

Malaria symptoms typically include fever, chills, headache, muscle aches, and fatigue. Keep reading as we share some malaria prevention tips.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Clear standing water

Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water, so eliminate any sources of standing water around your home, such as in flower pots, buckets, or clogged gutters.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Stay indoors

If possible, stay indoors to prevent mosquito bites or use appropriate preventive measures if you need to be outside.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Use mosquito nets

Sleeping under insecticide-treated mosquito nets (ITNs) helps prevent mosquito bites during the night.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Use repellent

Use repellents or oil of lemon eucalyptus on exposed skin to repel mosquitoes. Apply it according to the manufacturer's instructions and reapply as directed, especially after swimming or sweating.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Keep surroundings clean

Maintain a clean environment both indoors and outdoors to discourage mosquito breeding.

Image Credit: Pexels 

Image Credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here