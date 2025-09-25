World Lung Day: 7 Foods For Lungs

Image Credit: Unsplash
World Lung Day is observed on the 25th of September each year to raise awareness towards lung health, impact of respiratory diseases and importance of prevention. Various healthy habits can health, one of which is diet. These foods can help support lung function by reducing inflammation, boosting immunity and improving breathing capacity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The curcumin compound found in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which can ease airways and improve breathing.
Image Credit: Unsplash
An apple a day does keep the doctor away! They are linked to better lung function and can reduce risk of asthma and COPD.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Ginger can help relax your airway muscles, improves circulation and also reduce mucus buildup while being anti-inflammatory.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and reduce lung inflammation while improving breathing efficiency.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Garlic has sulphur compounds that make is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial. This reduces risk of lung infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and sweet limes are rich in vitamin C which boosts immunity which reduces risk of lung infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tomatoes contain lycopene which is a powerful antioxidant that is linked to better lung function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: