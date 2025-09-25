World Lung Day: 7 Foods For Lungs

World Lung Day is observed on the 25th of September each year to raise awareness towards lung health, impact of respiratory diseases and importance of prevention. Various healthy habits can health, one of which is diet. These foods can help support lung function by reducing inflammation, boosting immunity and improving breathing capacity. 

Turmeric

The curcumin compound found in turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties which can ease airways and improve breathing.

Apples

An apple a day does keep the doctor away! They are linked to better lung function and can reduce risk of asthma and COPD.

Ginger 

Ginger can help relax your airway muscles, improves circulation and also reduce mucus buildup while being anti-inflammatory. 

Walnuts

Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and reduce lung inflammation while improving breathing efficiency. 

Garlic

Garlic has sulphur compounds that make is anti-inflammatory and antibacterial. This reduces risk of lung infections. 

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons and sweet limes are rich in vitamin C which boosts immunity which reduces risk of lung infections. 

Tomatoes

Tomatoes contain lycopene which is a powerful antioxidant that is linked to better lung function. 

