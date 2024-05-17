World Hypertension Day: Yoga For High BP

Image Credit: Unsplash
Most people who have high blood pressure do not have symptoms but it can put you to risk of heart disease. This is why it's sometimes called ‘the silent killer.'
A healthy diet and regular exercise can help control blood pressure and another natural and safe method to control hypertension is practicing yoga.
Yoga involves breathing in a certain pattern which can control blood pressure as well as relieve stress. It can also enhance the functioning of the heart.
Child pose is beneficial for hypertension patients as it reduces stress and improves blood circulation throughout the body.
Shavasana or the corpse pose is an easy pose that can support lowering of blood pressure.
It calms the brain, relieves stress and reduces headache, fatigue and insomnia, which are risk factors of high blood pressure.
This asanas helps regulate breathing and gives relief from high blood pressure by promoting a peaceful mind and reducing stress. A relaxed mind promotes a healthy body.
Cobra pose also known as Bhujangasana is helpful in circulating blood and oxygen. This pose also relieves stress and promotes heart health.
Bridge pose also regulates blood pressure as it calms the brain and alleviates stress. This asana is also beneficial in managing mild depression.
