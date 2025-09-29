World Heart Day: Best Yoga Poses

Image Credit: Unsplash


World Heart Day, observed on 29th September, is a global initiative by the World Heart Federation to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and encourage heart-healthy lifestyles. Yoga can help improve heart health by lowering stress, reducing blood pressure, improving circulation, and enhancing overall fitness. 

Tadasana

Tadasana or mountain pose Improves posture, breathing capacity, and circulation, which helps reduce strain on the heart.

Vrikshasana 

Vrikshasana or tree pose enhances balance and concentration while promoting calmness, lowering stress levels.

Bhujangasana

Bhujangasana or cobra pose opens up the chest, strengthens the spine, and stimulates heart function.

Setu Bandhasana

Setu Bandhasana or bridge pose boosts blood circulation, reduces anxiety, and strengthens chest and back muscles.

Trikonasana

Trikonasana or triangle pose improves digestion and circulation while reducing stress and tension.

Anulom Vilom 

Anulom Vilom or alternate nostril breathing balances the nervous system, reduces blood pressure, and promotes relaxation.

Shavasana

Shavasana also known as corpse pose deeply relaxes the body, lowers stress hormones, and helps regulate heartbeat.

