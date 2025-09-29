World Heart Day: Best Yoga Poses

Image Credit: Unsplash
World Heart Day, observed on 29th September, is a global initiative by the World Heart Federation to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and encourage heart-healthy lifestyles. Yoga can help improve heart health by lowering stress, reducing blood pressure, improving circulation, and enhancing overall fitness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Tadasana or mountain pose Improves posture, breathing capacity, and circulation, which helps reduce strain on the heart.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Vrikshasana or tree pose enhances balance and concentration while promoting calmness, lowering stress levels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Bhujangasana or cobra pose opens up the chest, strengthens the spine, and stimulates heart function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Setu Bandhasana or bridge pose boosts blood circulation, reduces anxiety, and strengthens chest and back muscles.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Trikonasana or triangle pose improves digestion and circulation while reducing stress and tension.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Anulom Vilom or alternate nostril breathing balances the nervous system, reduces blood pressure, and promotes relaxation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Shavasana also known as corpse pose deeply relaxes the body, lowers stress hormones, and helps regulate heartbeat.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: