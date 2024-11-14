World Diabetes Day 2024: These Celebrities Have Opened Up About Battling The Disease

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

November 14th marks World Diabetes Day, a reminder of the global struggle against diabetes. Several celebrities from around the world have shared their battles with the disease, raising awareness and inspiring millions. 

Tom Hanks

The Oscar-winning actor revealed his Type 2 diagnosis in 2013, emphasising lifestyle changes.

Halle Berry

Diagnosed with Type 1 as a child, Berry manages it through diet and fitness.

Nick Jonas

Living with Type 1 since 13, Jonas shares his journey to inspire others.

Sonam Kapoor 

The Bollywood actress has been vocal about her Type 1 diagnosis, promoting awareness.

Salma Hayek

She developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy, sharing her experience to inform new moms.

George Alagiah

The BBC journalist advocates for early diagnosis after his Type 2 diabetes revelation.

Kamlesh Patel

Known as “Daaji,” the motivational speaker promotes wellness after his Type 2 diagnosis.

Randy Jackson

The musician transformed his health post-diagnosis, losing over 100 pounds.

Jay Cutler 

The former NFL star addresses Type 1 challenges, inspiring athletes worldwide.

Victor Garber

The actor, living with Type 1 since childhood, openly discusses managing diabetes in showbiz.

Wasim Akram

The legendary cricketer was diagnosed with Type 1 and now advocates for diabetes awareness.

