Image Credit: Getty
November 18 is observed as World COPD Day. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease causes inflammation in the lungs, blocks airflow from the lungs and results in breathing difficulties.
Long-term exposure to irritating gases or particulate matter, and cigarette smoke are considered to be the main causes of COPD. Pipe, cigar and other kinds of tobacco smoke can also damage your lungs.
Breathing difficulty, cough, wheezing, chest tightness, lack of energy, chronic cough that produces mucous that may be clear, white, yellow or greenish.
The condition may cause shortness of breath, especially while performing physical activities. COPD can cause swelling in ankles or feet or unintended weight loss.
People with asthma are at COPD risk. Occupational exposure to dust and chemicals, exposure to fumes or burning fuel and tobacco smoke can put you at risk of COPD.
People with COPD are more likely to catch cold, flu and pneumonia. It increases the blood pressure in arteries that circulate blood to lungs. Difficulty in breathing can cause trouble in performing daily activities.
People with COPD have been found to be at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19: Centres For Disease Control and Prevention. Take medicines on time and avoid triggers that can worsen your symptoms.
When your symptoms are not improving or getting worse or you notice an infection, fever or change in sputum, immediate medical care is needed. See a doctor in case you are unable to breathe.
You need to visit the emergency in case you can't catch your breath, have severe blueness in lips or fingernail beds, rapid heartbeat or when you feel foggy.
Quit smoking, get vaccinated annually for flu or pneumonia. If you feel sad or experience depression symptoms, seek professional help at the earliest.
