World Aids Day 2024: Signs And Symptoms Of HIV

November 14th marks World Diabetes Day, a reminder of the global struggle against diabetes. Several celebrities from around the world have shared their battles with the disease, raising awareness and inspiring millions.
The Oscar-winning actor revealed his Type 2 diagnosis in 2013, emphasising lifestyle changes.
Diagnosed with Type 1 as a child, Berry manages it through diet and fitness.
Living with Type 1 since 13, Jonas shares his journey to inspire others.
The Bollywood actress has been vocal about her Type 1 diagnosis, promoting awareness.
She developed gestational diabetes during pregnancy, sharing her experience to inform new moms.
The BBC journalist advocates for early diagnosis after his Type 2 diabetes revelation.
Known as “Daaji,” the motivational speaker promotes wellness after his Type 2 diagnosis.
The musician transformed his health post-diagnosis, losing over 100 pounds.
The former NFL star addresses Type 1 challenges, inspiring athletes worldwide.
The actor, living with Type 1 since childhood, openly discusses managing diabetes in showbiz.
The legendary cricketer was diagnosed with Type 1 and now advocates for diabetes awareness.
