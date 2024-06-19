Workout Tips For Expecting Mothers

Image Credit: Pexels
Exercising during pregnancy is generally beneficial for expecting mothers, provided it is done under medical supervision and with consideration of individual health conditions. However, pregnant women should follow certain tips to ensure effectiveness and safety.
Before starting or continuing any exercise routine during pregnancy, consult your healthcare provider. They can provide personalised recommendations based on your health history.
Opt for exercises that are gentle on your body and minimise the risk of injury. Suitable activities include walking, swimming, stationary cycling, prenatal yoga, and modified Pilates.
Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. Avoid overheating by exercising in well-ventilated areas, wearing loose and breathable clothing, and avoiding hot and humid conditions.
Aim for moderate-intensity exercise that allows you to carry on a conversation comfortably. Pay attention to your body's cues and avoid overexertion or exhaustion.
Strengthening your core muscles can help support your growing belly and improve posture. Pelvic floor exercises can enhance pelvic muscle strength, which is important for childbirth and postpartum.
Steer clear of activities with a high risk of falling or abdominal trauma, such as contact sports, skiing, horseback riding, and vigorous jumping or bouncing exercises.
Pay attention to how you feel when exercising. If you experience dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pain, vaginal bleeding, or contractions, stop exercising immediately and consult your healthcare provider.
