Image Credit: Pexels
International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8th. It is a day to recognise and celebrate the achievements, contributions, and progress of women in various fields.
Image Credit: Pexels
Women's Day is also used as an opportunity to discuss women's health. Right nutrition can contribute to overall well-being and and lower your risk of developing age-related health problems
Image Credit: Pexels
On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, here's a list of essential nutrients that every woman needs for optimal health.
Image Credit: Pexels
WHO recommends daily iron supplementation in menstruating adult women and adolescent girls living in settings where the prevalence of anaemia is 40% or higher.
Image Credit: Pexels
Women are at a higher risk of developing osteoporosis during menopause. Therefore, it is crucial to ensure adequate calcium intake for healthy bones, teeth, muscle function and more.
Image Credit: Pexels
Crucial for lowering the risk of birth defects of the brain and spinal cord, in the baby during pregnancy. Rich sources: Broccoli, chickpeas, green leafy vegetables.
Image Credit: Pexels
Vitamin D is also essential for your bones as it assists in calcium absorption. Sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. Food sources include egg yolk, mushrooms and salmon.
Image Credit: Pexels
Consuming enough omega-3 can help ease menstrual pain, ensure healthy pregnancy, improve mood and boost heart health. They can also help promote hormonal balance.
Image Credit: Pexels
Studies suggests that magnesium may help relieve symptoms of several conditions that affect women, such as PMS, PCOS, and menopause.
Image Credit: Pexels
Vitamin E acts as an antioxidant and helps with immunity, hormonal balance, and inflammation regulation.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: