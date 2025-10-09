Winter Tips For Moisturised Skin

Our skin often gets dry in winter because the cold air outside and dry indoor heating strip away natural moisture. Low humidity reduces the skin's water content, making it feel rough, flaky, and itchy. Simple care tips can help lock in hydration and protect your skin barrier during the season.

Use a gentle cleanser

Switch to mild, hydrating cleansers instead of harsh soaps. They clean without stripping natural oils from the skin.

Moisturise after bathing

Lock in moisture by applying a rich cream or lotion immediately after showering. This helps seal water into your skin.

Stay hydrated

Don't forget to drink enough water even in winter. Internal hydration reflects on your skin's softness and glow.

Use a humidifier indoors

Indoor heating makes the air very dry. A humidifier adds moisture back to the air, keeping skin supple.

Avoid long hot showers

Hot water removes skin's natural oils quickly. Opt for short, lukewarm baths to prevent extra dryness.

Protect your skin outdoors

Wear gloves, scarves, and sunscreen. Cold winds and UV rays can both damage and dehydrate your skin.

Eat skin-friendly foods

Include omega-3s, nuts, seeds, and vitamin-rich fruits. A nutrient-rich diet helps your skin stay healthy from within.

