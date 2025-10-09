Winter Tips For Moisturised Skin

Image Credit: Unsplash
Our skin often gets dry in winter because the cold air outside and dry indoor heating strip away natural moisture. Low humidity reduces the skin's water content, making it feel rough, flaky, and itchy. Simple care tips can help lock in hydration and protect your skin barrier during the season.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Switch to mild, hydrating cleansers instead of harsh soaps. They clean without stripping natural oils from the skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lock in moisture by applying a rich cream or lotion immediately after showering. This helps seal water into your skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Don't forget to drink enough water even in winter. Internal hydration reflects on your skin's softness and glow.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Indoor heating makes the air very dry. A humidifier adds moisture back to the air, keeping skin supple.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Hot water removes skin's natural oils quickly. Opt for short, lukewarm baths to prevent extra dryness.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Wear gloves, scarves, and sunscreen. Cold winds and UV rays can both damage and dehydrate your skin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Include omega-3s, nuts, seeds, and vitamin-rich fruits. A nutrient-rich diet helps your skin stay healthy from within.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
