Winter Tips For Better Cholesterol 

Winter might feel cozy, but it's also the season when cholesterol levels quietly creep up. Research suggests that colder temperatures, reduced physical activity, and heavier comfort foods can nudge LDL (bad cholesterol) higher, making it important to follow heart-smart habits that fit the season.
A warm glass of lemon water may support digestion and encourage better fat metabolism.
Winter brings fibre-rich vegetables rich in antioxidants and soluble fibre that help reduce LDL levels naturally.
Use oils rich in MUFAs like mustard oil, groundnut oil, or olive oil for winter cooking.
Winter laziness is real, but even a 20–30 minute walk can keep LDL in check.
Opt for bajra roti, jowar roti, dalia, oats and brown rice as whole grains improve satiety and help reduce LDL.
Desi fried snacks feel comforting but can spike bad cholesterol. Swap with roasted chana, makhana or homemade soups.
Garlic contains compounds that may help reduce LDL levels, while ginger improves circulation.
