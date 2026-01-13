Winter Health: Preserve Your Heart

Image Credit: Pexels
The cold weather imposes a significant load on the heart's functioning and puts an excessive amount of stress on it. There are various ways to preserve your heart and protect it from the winter chill.
Studies suggest that wrapping a scarf loosely around the nose and mouth when outdoors acts as a heat exchanger.
While people naturally feel less thirsty in winter, the body needs a daily amount of hydration to protect heart function.
This is necessary, as per studies, a flu shot can lower systemic inflammation caused by the flu virus.
Early morning hours are biologically the most dangerous for heart patients; wait for the sun and take a walk accordingly.
Performing light stretching inside for 10 minutes before stepping out helps the heart adjust to higher output before cold external stress.
Internal heating through food can reduce the body's temperature, regulating heart health.
