Winter Habits That Dry Out Your Skin

As temperatures drop, the skin's natural protective barrier faces exposure from both the environment and lifestyle choices. Studies warn that traditional winter comforts are often the biggest culprits.
Excessive heat reduces the hydration level of the skin, disrupting the barrier that keeps moisture trapped inside.
Ultraviolet rays remain strong year-round and can transcend seasons, breaking down collagen even when it isn't "sunny".
Scrubbing dry patches can cause micro-tears in an already compromised skin barrier, leading to further dehydration.
Heaters create "desert-like" low humidity levels that draw moisture out of the skin through a process called osmosis.
Wool and synthetic materials can irritate dry skin; there is evidence that recommends wearing a cotton layer underneath to prevent friction.
Without adding moisture back into the air, the skin experiences moisture loss on the uppermost layer of the skin at a much faster rate.
Many soaps have parabens, additives, and harsh chemicals that upset the skin's natural acid mantle, causing it to feel tight and itchy.
Saliva contains digestive enzymes that actually strip away moisture, making chapped lips significantly worse.
For maximum impact, moisturisers should be applied within three minutes of bathing while the skin is still damp.
High intake of coffee or tea can make people urinate frequently, which can reduce overall skin hydration from the inside out.
