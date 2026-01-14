Winter Blues: Best Mood-Boosting Foods 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Many people experience winter blues such as SAD i.e. Seasonal Affective Disorder. It is believed that sudden sadness is experiences by people due to the weather changing from warm to cold. Thankfully, adding some foods to your diet can help improve your food.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Dark chocolate in abundant in antioxidants and can also boost serotonin levels that boost mood.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Leafy greens are abundant in winter and can help your body produce serotonin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Lean protein such as salmon and chicken are a great source of omega 3s which can boost energy and uplift overall mood.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nuts and seeds such as almonds, chia seeds, etc. are packed with magnesium which can improve mood.
Image Credit: Unsplash
New research shows on good gut health and microbiome can influence and improve mood and mood disorders.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cherries contain both melatonin and serotonin, both of which help regulate mood.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mushrooms are abundant in vitamin D, niacin and riboflavin, all of which can boost your mood.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: