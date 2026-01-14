Why Your Knees Hurt In January

Image Credit: Pexels
Studies now link January joint pain to build-up in fluid density and barometric changes in the environment.
Image Credit: Pexels
Cold temperature causes the fluid present in-between the joints to thicken, leading to aches and pains.
Image Credit: Pexels
A decrease in air pressure causes the joint tissue to expand; hence, your joints get imbalanced.
Image Credit: Pexels
There is a neurological link between temperature drops and pain perception.
Image Credit: Pexels
A reduced blood flow during winters can reduce blood flow to the hands and legs, starving the cartilage of oxygen.
Image Credit: Pexels
January marks a low point for reduced bone mineral density and joint resilience.
Image Credit: Pexels
Constant shivering and cold posture affect the function of joint muscles.
Image Credit: Pexels
Cold joints lose their ability to self-stabilise on uneven terrain.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: