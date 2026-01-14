Why Your Knees Hurt In January

Studies now link January joint pain to build-up in fluid density and barometric changes in the environment. 

Cold temperature causes the fluid present in-between the joints to thicken, leading to aches and pains.

Thickening Of Joint Fluid

A decrease in air pressure causes the joint tissue to expand; hence, your joints get imbalanced.

Changes In Air Pressure

There is a neurological link between temperature drops and pain perception.

Brain Link

A reduced blood flow during winters can reduce blood flow to the hands and legs, starving the cartilage of oxygen.

Reduced Blood Flow

January marks a low point for reduced bone mineral density and joint resilience.

Vitamin D3 Deficiency

Constant shivering and cold posture affect the function of joint muscles.

Seasonal Tightness

Cold joints lose their ability to self-stabilise on uneven terrain.

Lack Of Self-Stability

