Why You Should Have Saag In Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Saag is a winter staple in many Indian homes, and beyond its comforting taste, it offers powerful nutrition that supports immunity, digestion, and overall health during the cold months.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Saag is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help fight winter infections.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Its high fibre content aids digestion and prevents winter constipation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Iron-rich saag supports red blood cell production, common concern in winter fatigue.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Potassium and nitrates in saag help regulate blood pressure during winter.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Low-calorie and high-fibre saag keeps you full for longer while meeting your nutrient goals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Antioxidants from all the leafy greens help prevent dryness and dullness common in winter.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Winter cooking methods make saag gentler on the stomach and more nourishing.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: