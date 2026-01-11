Why You Should Eat Your Veggies First

Image Credit: Unsplash
A simple dining strategy gaining traction: starting your meal with vegetables. This small shift can offer big health benefits.
Eating vegetables first helps moderate the rise in blood glucose.
Fibre-rich vegetables fill you up faster, reducing overall calorie intake.
Consuming vitamins and minerals first prepares your digestive system.
Fibre aids in smoother bowel movements and gut health.
This habit naturally leads to eating fewer refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats.
