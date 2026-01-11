Why You Should Eat Your Veggies First

A simple dining strategy gaining traction: starting your meal with vegetables. This small shift can offer big health benefits.

Eating vegetables first helps moderate the rise in blood glucose.

Blood Sugar Control

Fibre-rich vegetables fill you up faster, reducing overall calorie intake.

Increased Satiety

Consuming vitamins and minerals first prepares your digestive system.

Enhanced Nutrient Absorption

Improved Digestion

Fibre aids in smoother bowel movements and gut health.

Weight Management Support

This habit naturally leads to eating fewer refined carbohydrates and unhealthy fats.

