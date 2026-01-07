Why You Should Eat Enough Fibre

Image Credit: Unsplash
Fibre is the unsung hero of a healthy diet, doing far more than just aiding digestion. It is a vital fuel for heart health and a thriving gut microbiome.
Increasing fibre by just 10 g per day is associated with a 10–15% decrease in the risk of fatal heart disease.
High-fibre diets enrich bacteria that produce short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which are critical for reducing systemic inflammation.
Soluble fibre slows the absorption of sugar, which significantly improves glycaemic control and prevents insulin spikes.
Fibre increases the feeling of fullness, aiding in long-term weight management by naturally reducing caloric intake.
High-fibre intake is strongly linked to a significantly lower risk of developing colorectal and pancreatic cancers.
The fermentation of fibre supports the integrity of the intestinal lining, which boosts immune modulation and overall health.
Diets high in whole-food fibre are consistently linked to a lower risk of mortality from all health conditions, especially heart disease.
