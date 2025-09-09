Why You Should Consider Quitting Sugar

Image Credit: Unsplash
When it comes to sugar negatively impacting our health, the list is long. From worsening heart health to obesity to liver health, sugar has a detrimental effect on our health. While cutting out a whole food group is not sustainable, cutting sugar out might actually help improve your health. We discuss reasons to consider cutting out sugar.
Consuming sugar can help by giving an instant energy spike. But, unlike protein or fibre-rich foods, energy boosts from sugar have very quick crashes which can make you feel more lethargic.
This is a given yes, but consuming too much added sugar has shown to increase belly fat (aka visceral fat).
The bacteria found in your mouth can destroy the surface of your teeth due to the acid it produces. This can cause dental cavities.
Excess sugar intake causes inflammation in the body which can increase sebum (oil) production in the skin which causes acne.
Sugar is considered to be one of the main factors behind Non-Alcoholic fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Reduced sugar intake reduces risk.
As you may know, high sugar intake can lead to type-2 diabetes, worsen cholesterol and increase blood pressure. Cutting sugar out can boost heart significantly.
