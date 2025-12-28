Why Should You Add Sea Buckthorn To Your Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash
Adding sea buckthorn to your diet can give you several important nutrients. It's rich in vitamins, omegas, and antioxidants, which benefit overall health. Here are some of the reasons why you should add sea buckthorn to your diet.
The high vitamin C content, which is almost 12 times more than oranges, helps to strengthen white blood cells and improve infection resistance.
Omega-3, 6, 7, and 9 fatty acids, plus flavonoids such as quercetin, improve cholesterol, blood pressure levels, which eventually improves cardiovascular health.
Vitamins A, C, and E, along with omega-7, hydrate skin, boost collagen, and improve elasticity for a healthy glow.
Isorhamnetin crosses the blood-brain barrier to reduce inflammation. This helps to ease anxiety, fatigue, and cognitive decline.
Sea buckthorn oil helps to soothe gut lining, relieve acidity, ulcers, and IBS symptoms while boosting good bacteria.
Omega-7 improves metabolism, fat breakdown, and energy for workouts while balancing blood sugar to curb hunger.
Vitamin A, lutein, and zeaxanthin prevent dry eyes, cataracts, and macular degeneration while improving night vision.
