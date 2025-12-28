Why Should You Add Sea Buckthorn To Your Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash


Adding sea buckthorn to your diet can give you several important nutrients. It's rich in vitamins, omegas, and antioxidants, which benefit overall health. Here are some of the reasons why you should add sea buckthorn to your diet.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The high vitamin C content, which is almost 12 times more than oranges, helps to strengthen white blood cells and improve infection resistance.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Immunity Boost

Exercise

Omega-3, 6, 7, and 9 fatty acids, plus flavonoids such as quercetin, improve cholesterol, blood pressure levels, which eventually improves cardiovascular health. 

Heart Health 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Skin and Anti-Ageing

Vitamins A, C, and E, along with omega-7, hydrate skin, boost collagen, and improve elasticity for a healthy glow.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Brain and Mood Benefits

Isorhamnetin crosses the blood-brain barrier to reduce inflammation. This helps to ease anxiety, fatigue, and cognitive decline.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Digestive Aid

Sea buckthorn oil helps to soothe gut lining, relieve acidity, ulcers, and IBS symptoms while boosting good bacteria.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Weight Management

Omega-7 improves metabolism, fat breakdown, and energy for workouts while balancing blood sugar to curb hunger.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Eye Protection

Vitamin A, lutein, and zeaxanthin prevent dry eyes, cataracts, and macular degeneration while improving night vision.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com