Why Is Kulthi Dal Healthy?

Kulthi dal, or horse gram, is a nutritional powerhouse that supplies your body with vitamins, minerals, micronutrients and macronutrients.

The high dose of protein in horse gram supplies the body with 22 g of protein per 100 g.


High Dose Of Protein

Horse gram slightly raises your body heat, which helps you burn fat faster.


Natural Burner

Horse gram has more iron than almost any other legume and is loaded with calcium for bone strength.

Rich in Iron And Calcium

The pulse slows down carbohydrate digestion, preventing post-meal sugar spikes.

Diabetes Management

It is high in fibre but light on the stomach; it helps flush out toxins and keeps your gut lining healthy.

Curbs Bloating

