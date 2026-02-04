Why Is Kulthi Dal Healthy?

Image Credit: Pexels
Kulthi dal, or horse gram, is a nutritional powerhouse that supplies your body with vitamins, minerals, micronutrients and macronutrients.
The high dose of protein in horse gram supplies the body with 22 g of protein per 100 g.
Horse gram slightly raises your body heat, which helps you burn fat faster.
Horse gram has more iron than almost any other legume and is loaded with calcium for bone strength.
The pulse slows down carbohydrate digestion, preventing post-meal sugar spikes.
It is high in fibre but light on the stomach; it helps flush out toxins and keeps your gut lining healthy.
