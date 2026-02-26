Why Indian Women Need Protein

Image Credit: Unsplash


Indian women need tailored protein as per their lifestyle and physical activity levels, alongside different nutritional needs.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The quality of protein in the diet varies as per the quality of the food being eaten every day; hence, it impacts how much protein is made in the body.

Protein Quality

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Maintaining adequate protein levels can be beneficial for pregnancy, lactation, and children's growth.

Role In Child Health

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Indian women need a proportional muscle mass that is critical for maintaining a healthy lean body type.

Muscle Mass

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Indian women are concerned with their ageing process, which can be made smoother by introducing a tailored protein intake schedule.

Healthy Ageing

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Your body needs a specific protein intake to keep it functioning properly; this is why milk-based protein can prove useful.

Body Composition

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Due to the high carbohydrate intake of Indian women, adequate protein can ensure less deposition of visceral fat.

Obesity Prevention

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com