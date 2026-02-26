Why Indian Women Need Protein

Image Credit: Unsplash
Indian women need tailored protein as per their lifestyle and physical activity levels, alongside different nutritional needs.
The quality of protein in the diet varies as per the quality of the food being eaten every day; hence, it impacts how much protein is made in the body.
Maintaining adequate protein levels can be beneficial for pregnancy, lactation, and children's growth.
Indian women need a proportional muscle mass that is critical for maintaining a healthy lean body type.
Indian women are concerned with their ageing process, which can be made smoother by introducing a tailored protein intake schedule.
Your body needs a specific protein intake to keep it functioning properly; this is why milk-based protein can prove useful.
Due to the high carbohydrate intake of Indian women, adequate protein can ensure less deposition of visceral fat.
