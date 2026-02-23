Why Frequent Phone Checks Tire Your Brain

Image Credit: Unsplash


Phone-checking has become a habit that is plaguing everyone at all times of the day. But did you know that neuroscience has the answer to why constant phone-checking may be tiring your brain?

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The constant pinging of notifications on your phone may be sending your brain into a tired state even when it isn't performing complex cognitive tasks.

Cognitive Cost Of Constant Notifications

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The brain requires a balance, and if it is stretched too thin and made to focus on multiple things at once, the focus becomes divided, and you can suffer from problems with your memory.

How Multitasking Weakens Focus And Memory

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Constantly looking at your phone screen can send your dopamine receptors into overdrive and reduce overall satisfaction.

Why Phones Hook Your Brain

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The constant cycle of endless micro‑choices involves splitting your attention between what needs to be done and can send your brain into a mode of inability to make any decision.

Decision Fatigue

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The deep sleep cycle can become disrupted with constant exposure to screens, especially when done before bed.

Sleep Disruption

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The mental state can become exhausted if there is constant digital dependence without any breaks.

Mental Exhaustion

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

The stress hormone cortisol can increase when phone screens are overused, leading to major lifestyle-related diseases.

Stress Hormone Rise With Overuse

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Looking at your phone screen while eating your meals can decrease nutrient absorption in the body.

Lack Of Mindful Eating

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Using the phone as a tool where you are in control matters, rather than it controlling your day-to-day behaviour.

Healthier Phone Habits

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

