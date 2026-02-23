Why Frequent Phone Checks Tire Your Brain

Image Credit: Unsplash
Phone-checking has become a habit that is plaguing everyone at all times of the day. But did you know that neuroscience has the answer to why constant phone-checking may be tiring your brain?
The constant pinging of notifications on your phone may be sending your brain into a tired state even when it isn't performing complex cognitive tasks.
The brain requires a balance, and if it is stretched too thin and made to focus on multiple things at once, the focus becomes divided, and you can suffer from problems with your memory.
Constantly looking at your phone screen can send your dopamine receptors into overdrive and reduce overall satisfaction.
The constant cycle of endless micro‑choices involves splitting your attention between what needs to be done and can send your brain into a mode of inability to make any decision.
The deep sleep cycle can become disrupted with constant exposure to screens, especially when done before bed.
The mental state can become exhausted if there is constant digital dependence without any breaks.
The stress hormone cortisol can increase when phone screens are overused, leading to major lifestyle-related diseases.
Looking at your phone screen while eating your meals can decrease nutrient absorption in the body.
Using the phone as a tool where you are in control matters, rather than it controlling your day-to-day behaviour.
