Why Eat Button Mushrooms More Often

Button also known as white mushrooms are the most widely eaten variety in India and globally. Beyond adding umami flavour to your food they are surprisingly nutrient-dense and low in calories, making them a smart addition to everyday meals.
Mushrooms are packed with B vitamins (riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid) and minerals such as selenium, copper and potassium.
It contains bioactive compounds such as beta-glucans that may help strengthen the immune system.
Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, while antioxidants like ergothioneine reduce oxidative stress.
Since they are low-calorie, high-water content food, they provide satiety without excess calories.
Mushrooms contain fibre and prebiotic compounds that can promote a healthy gut microbiome.
Mushrooms have a low glycemic index and may help improve your insulin sensitivity if you have diabetes.
When exposed to sunlight/UV light, mushrooms produce vitamin D2. Vitamin D2 can help support your bone strength.
