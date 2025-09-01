Why Eat Button Mushrooms More Often

Button also known as white mushrooms are the most widely eaten variety in India and globally. Beyond adding umami flavour to your food they are surprisingly nutrient-dense and low in calories, making them a smart addition to everyday meals. 

Nutrient-dense

Mushrooms are packed with B vitamins (riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid) and minerals such as selenium, copper and potassium. 

Supports immunity 

It contains bioactive compounds such as beta-glucans that may help strengthen the immune system.

Good for heart 

Potassium helps regulate blood pressure, while antioxidants like ergothioneine reduce oxidative stress.

Aids weight management 

Since they are low-calorie, high-water content food, they provide satiety without excess calories.

Supports gut health 

Mushrooms contain fibre and prebiotic compounds that can promote a healthy gut microbiome.

Diabetes-friendly 

Mushrooms have a low glycemic index and may help improve your insulin sensitivity if you have diabetes.

Bone health 

When exposed to sunlight/UV light, mushrooms produce vitamin D2. Vitamin D2 can help support your bone strength.

