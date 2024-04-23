Whooping Cough: Signs And Symptoms

Image Credit: Pexels
Whooping cough, also known as pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. It is caused by a bacteria called Bordetella pertussis.
Several parts of the world including China, US, UK, Philippines, Czech Republic and the Netherlands have been witnessing a surge in whooping cough cases over the past few months.
The symptoms take about 5 to 10 days to appear after getting infected. Runny nose, cough, fever, nasal congestion and red, watery eyes are the initial symptoms.
After a week or two the symptoms might worsen and cause severe prolonged cough, whoop sound after coughing, vomiting, extreme fatigue and breathing difficulty
The bacteria that causes whooping cough can spread through air, direct contact or by sharing the same breathing space with an infected person. Coughing and sneezing can also spread the infection.
Getting vaccinated is the most effective way to prevent whooping cough. DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, and acellular pertussis) vaccine is given to children to prevent whooping cough.
Side effects of the vaccine are usually mild and may include a fever, crankiness, headache, fatigue or soreness at the site of the injection.
Whooping cough is very contagious and can affect anyone. It can cause serious illness in babies. In some cases, the cough can become violent and rapid and even lead to vomiting.
