Whey Protein: A Guide For Beginners

Protein is the main building block of the human body. Not all protein is created equal, and some are better than others.
Whey protein is a high-quality protein derived from milk during the cheese-making process. It contains all nine essential amino acids, which are absorbed quickly.
Whey protein is known for its ability to support muscle growth, enhance recovery after exercise, and promote satiety.
There are 3 types of whey protein: Whey protein concentrate, whey protein isolate, and whey protein hydrolysate.
Whey protein concentrate contains about 70-80% protein. It's less processed but has more fat and carbohydrates.
Whey protein isolate contains about 90% or more protein, with less fat and lactose. It's a good option for individuals who are lactose intolerant.
Whey protein hydrolysate is pre-digested for faster absorption. Long protein chains are broken down into simpler chains to improve digestibility.
You can consume whey protein within 30 minutes to 2 hours post-workout to support muscle recovery and replenish protein stores.
If you're new to protein supplements, start slowly with one serving per day and see how your body reacts. Gradually increase if needed.
A protein supplement must be coupled with a balanced diet and proper hydration to support overall health and well-being.
Consult with a healthcare provider or a registered dietitian for personalised recommendations based on your weight, age, gender and levels of physical activity.
If you experience bloating, digestive issues, or allergic reactions, talk to an expert to know which type of whey protein is best for you.
