What Happens Right Before Menopause?

Introduction

Perimenopause, the stage before menopause, brings subtle but noticeable shifts in the body. Hormones fluctuate, cycles become irregular, and symptoms appear. Here's what you might experience in the lead-up to menopause.

Irregular Periods

One of the first signs; periods may be missed or unusually heavy/light.

Hot Flashes

Sudden warmth in the face, neck, or chest, often followed by sweating.

Mood Changes

Hormonal shifts can lead to mood swings, anxiety, or irritability.

Vaginal Dryness

Oestrogen drop may cause discomfort, especially during intimacy.

Sleep Troubles

Night sweats and restlessness can affect sleep quality.

Weight Gain

Metabolism slows down, making weight control harder.

Decreased Libido

Hormonal changes may reduce interest in sex or cause fatigue.

