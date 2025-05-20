What Happens Right Before Menopause?

Image Credit: Unsplash
Perimenopause, the stage before menopause, brings subtle but noticeable shifts in the body. Hormones fluctuate, cycles become irregular, and symptoms appear. Here's what you might experience in the lead-up to menopause.
One of the first signs; periods may be missed or unusually heavy/light.
Sudden warmth in the face, neck, or chest, often followed by sweating.
Hormonal shifts can lead to mood swings, anxiety, or irritability.
Oestrogen drop may cause discomfort, especially during intimacy.
Night sweats and restlessness can affect sleep quality.
Metabolism slows down, making weight control harder.
Hormonal changes may reduce interest in sex or cause fatigue.
